Benedict Wong's MCU return is “looming.”
Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wong revealed his return is coming soon. He hasn't been seen on the big screen since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the small screen since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
“I can't really say. It's been a while,” he told ComicBook.com. “Something's looming. Something's looming.”
Since 2016, Wong has starred in the MCU. His first role was in Doctor Strange as Wong. He would reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the small screen, Wong has reprised the role in What If? and She-Hulk.
Benedict Wong is an actor known for his roles in Prometheus, Kick-Ass 2, Annihilation, Gemini Man, and Raya and the Last Dragon.
The MCU
The MCU is at an interesting spot. After No Way Home grossed over $1.9 billion at the box office, their films have been hit-or-miss. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to gross over $850 million at the box office, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made $845 million.
Other films, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, disappointed. The former made $476 million worldwide at the box office. The latter made just $206 million worldwide.
This year, the MCU only has one film on its slate, Deadpool and Wolverine. We will see if the film can turn the franchise's box office woes around.
They are fresh off of the release of Echo, though, which premiered on January 9, 2024. The forthcoming Agatha series starring Kathryn Hahn is also set to be released sometime in 2024.