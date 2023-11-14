Loki Season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead seem to have interest in directing the new Avengers: Secret Wars movie.

When it comes to directing movies in the MCU like Avengers, Moon Knight, and Loki Season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are interested.

The two seem to want to move beyond television and onto the big screen and direct Avengers: Secret Wars, according to Comicbook.com.

They seem keen on doing so if they get word to start directing the Marvel film.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on directing Avengers: Secret Wars

“You know what's funny is we come from independent feature films, so we come from movies,” Moorhead mentioned. “I mean, there's absolutely no telling what our future holds.”

They discussed running Rustic Films, the duo's production company. It's a balancing act between running the company and working on MCU projects.

“Right now we sort of have a day-to-day. We run this company that where we mostly are, I guess we would describe ourselves as filmmakers, but more specifically we're like writer, director, actor, editors, and it's kind of a different life than this one,” Benson said.

He continued, “But that said, there's always this life and that life going simultaneously. We never know what the future holds. We just try to keep up.”

There is no announcement from Marvel about who the director of Avengers: Secret Wars will be. However, Avengers: The Kong Dynasty will be Destin Daniel Creton behind the helm.

Whatever happens with director duties for Avengers: Secret Wars, Loki Season 2 is out now, and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead must be happy with the results. The Season 2 finale brought in record-breaking numbers on Disney+, according to Collider.