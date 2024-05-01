With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals have successfully assembled a group of 12 promising talents that could significantly transform their team dynamics in the upcoming seasons. By adopting an assertive approach in the draft room, the Cardinals have selected a diverse group of prospects. They aim to strengthen their team and address essential needs. This draft class, abundant in potential and diversity, is poised to inject vitality and expertise into the franchise as it endeavors to reestablish itself as a playoff contender.
Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft Strategy
The Cardinals have decided to continue with Kyler Murray as their quarterback. This allows them to allocate resources to fortify other parts of the roster.
Defensively, both the defensive line and the cornerback positions require substantial enhancements. Although Arizona has several young cornerbacks, the team needed a true CB1. The defensive line also needed a top-tier nose tackle and another impactful player, along with additional depth at the EDGE position.
Offensively, they also needed a guard. However, the recent acquisition of Jonah Williams temporarily alleviated the pressing need at tackle. The wide receiver position also remained a critical area of focus. They targeted Marvin Harrison Jr, and, well, they got him.
Here we'll look at the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft class and provide our grades for all of their 12 draft picks.
Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Grade: A
This selection was straightforward and utterly clear-cut. Although trading down might have offered long-term benefits for the team, the immediate impact of Marvin Harrison Jr is undeniable. He's not only a day-one WR1 but also a physical, consistent receiver with potential Hall-of-Fame qualities. Selected with the No. 4 pick, Harrison Jr is fast, excels in making contested catches, and performs no matter the quarterback. Cardinals fans, meet your new franchise cornerstone.
Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Grade: A
With a thin defensive line, the Cardinals had multiple needs to address. Darius Robinson was an excellent choice. While not the most athletic, his energy, intensity, and versatility make him a formidable addition. Expected to play both DT and EDGE, Robinson aligns perfectly with the team's physical and mental profile. He could quickly become the top pass rusher, complementing teammates like Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins.
Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Grade: B
The choice between Melton, Cooper DeJean, and Kool-Aid McKinstry might raise some eyebrows. This is particularly true regarding the trade from 35 to 43. However, Melton comes highly recommended and boasts an impressive record. He consistently intercepted passes over three years. His ability to limit a top talent like Harrison Jr to minimal impact speaks volumes. With a knack for improvement and adaptable skills, Melton is well-suited for development under the Cardinals' coaching.
Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Grade: A
This pick nearly hits the mark perfectly. With James Conner aging and battling injuries, Trey Benson provides a much-needed infusion of youth and talent as a potential RB2 and successor. Last season highlighted the necessity for reliable backup in the running game. This makes Benson's selection a strategic and promising move.
Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois
Grade: C
Isaiah Adams presents a curious case. Despite his extensive collegiate experience, his transition to a Division I program came late. This raises questions about his NFL readiness. While he has potential, his performance in the run game and overall explosiveness are concerns, particularly with more polished prospects available.
Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
Grade: B
Despite some backlash from fans and media, Reiman's selection holds substantial merit. Standing at 6'5 and weighing 271 pounds, he excels in run blocking. That's a critical attribute missing since Geoff Swaim's injury. Sure, Reiman might not be the popular choice. However, his style fits well with the Cardinals' offensive schemes that favor multiple tight ends.
Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
Grade: B
Elijah Jones brings an aggressive, playmaking style to a secondary that was devoid of such traits last year. Yes, his physicality and interceptive abilities are promising. However, there's a risk of penalties due to his aggressive approach. Nevertheless, his style fills a significant void in the Cardinals' defense.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
Grade: D
With the future of Budda Baker uncertain, selecting Taylor-Demerson feels premature. This is especially true given the depth of the safety class this year. His lack of size and susceptibility to deception are notable drawbacks for immediate impact.
Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
Grade: B
Addressing a severe need, Xavier Thomas’s selection is justifiable. Despite concerns about his size and athleticism, his track record of disruption in college highlights his potential. His ability to create pressure could translate well in the NFL, especially given his experience in a competitive conference.
Cristian Jones, OL, Texas
Grade: A
Cristian Jones could be one of the steals of the draft. At 6'5 and 305 pounds, he offers immediate depth and future potential for the tackle position. His skills and size from a prestigious program make him a valuable asset. This is particularly true with possible openings on the line in the near future.
Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UAB
Grade: C
While Palmer brings potential and athleticism to a needy WR group, his transition from Conference USA to the NFL might be challenging. His standout big-play capability will need to be developed to translate effectively at the professional level.
Jaden Davis, CB, Miami
Grade: C
Jaden Davis's selection is a bit of a gamble because of his modest collegiate production and size. However, his agility could offer some utility in specific defensive packages.
Looking Ahead
Overall, the Cardinals’ 2024 draft class is a robust assembly of talent that addresses immediate needs while also stocking up for the future. Their high-grade selections, particularly in the early rounds, reflect a clear vision for the team’s direction. As these young players integrate and mature, the Cardinals have laid a solid foundation for growth and resurgence in the competitive landscape of the NFL.