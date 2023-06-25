The Los Angeles Clippers left Barclays Center on Thursday with two new players: Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller. Brown was selected at the very tail end of the 2023 NBA Draft at No. 30, then took Miller at No. 48.

Earlier this week, it did not seem like the Clippers would be even picking at number 30 after they reportedly agreed to a three-team trade that would have landed them Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The No. 30 pick would have gone to the Washington Wizards. But after the failed deal, the Clippers kept the pick and ultimately went with the 6-foot-7 forward out of Missouri.

Despite rumblings about potentially fielding the trade market for star forward Paul George, it's likely the Clippers enter this season with an all-in mentality. George and Kawhi Leonard are entering the final years of their respective deals and they could both walk away next summer, ending this era of Clippers basketball still empty-handed of an NBA championship.

It is unlikely their two rookies will help out for them in a significant way this season or even see extended minutes on the floor. Nonetheless, let's get to know the Clippers 2023 NBA Draft class.

Kobe Brown

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kobe Brown brings his versatility and length to the Clippers. An explosive driver, the former Tiger utilizes his strength and size to generate easy looks, strong finishes, and massive dunks at the basket. He could create mismatches on switches and aggressively uses his grown-man strength to back down his man to the cup. A high-energy guy, he actively crashes the glass on the offensive end to generate second shot opportunities for his team.

For an aggressive forward, Brown has also shown some playmaking chops. At the NBA level, he could be used as a creator around the elbow area or used in dribble handoff situations. On the post, the Huntsville native is always on the look out for kick outs or cross court passes to open teammates on the perimeter. After getting a defensive rebound, he also likes to push the ball in transition with accurate outlet passes.

Kobe Brown's high energy on both ends of the floor could eventually earn him a consistent role in the NBA. Perhaps the Clippers could use him in spot minutes or even extended minutes as they manage the load of Leonard and George throughout the season.

Jordan Miller

Jordan Miller had one of the more memorable individual performances during March Madness 2023. During Miami's Elite Eight game versus Texas, Miller dropped 27 points on a flawless 7-of-7 shooting night to go along with making all of his 13 shots from the foul line.

He won't do that on nightly basis in the NBA. But what the 6-foot-7 wing brings is a high motor and smart basketball IQ. He has shown some capability as a strong, yet methodical driver to the basket.

Effort and hustle will be the lefty's calling card in the NBA, should he be able to carve out a consistent role in the league. He will need to fill out his frame, being listed at just 192 pounds entering the draft.

He may not get much run in the NBA right away and could play for the Clippers' G-League affiliate down in Ontario, California. Nonetheless, Miller has the tools to be an NBA caliber player.