Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman is no stranger to the bright lights. His takes on NFL matters such as Tom Brady's possible return routinely make headlines.

Now, Aikman is in the news for a surprising, rumored development in his personal life. According to multiple sources, the 56-year-old Hall-of-Famer was spotted vacationing in Italy with 34-year-old Haley Clark.

Clark is a Dallas, Texas native who reportedly works in sales for a men's custom clothing company. Swimsuit photos of Clark in a black bikini with a shirtless Aikman have gone viral. She posted photos of a kiss on Aikman's cheek on her Instagram account that have since been deleted, a report from the New York Post said.

While lounging near the ocean, Clark placed her hand on a man who appeared to be Aikman's thigh. Another photograph showed Aikman, who signed a multi-year deal to call games with Joe Buck, staring intently at her.

Sources close to Aikman told the Post that the former Cowboys quarterback has been divorced from his second wife Catherine ‘Capa' Aikman for three years. Aikman's first wife was former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey. He also had a high-profile romance with actress Sandra Bullock. The former Cowboys star's net worth was listed at $65 million in 2023.

Photos of Clark from her Instagram page are shown below.

Haley Clark, rumored Troy Aikman girlfriend, goes private on Instagram after photo reveal https://t.co/cMU3AwmNHK pic.twitter.com/ljXBy0uLNB — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2023

Aikman spent time with Buck and Damar Hamlin at a Disney event recently. Hamlin was given the 2023 George Halas Award for the person most likely to overcome adversity to succeed.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl MVP and three-time Super Bowl winner, Aikman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame in 2006.