Despite a 14 year wait, the first trailer for Megamind's sequel has left many fans wishing they were still waiting for a sequel.

In 2010, audiences were introduced to the the supervillain Megamind in his titular animated film alongside the residents of Metro City, intrepid reporter Roxanne Ritchi, and Megamind's nemesis Metro Man. The villain-turned-hero is back after 14 years in a straight-to-sequel film for Peacock, but it appears the first trailer has left fans wishing they were still waiting.

Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate is the long-awaited sequel to Megamind, with veteran voice actor Keith Ferguson stepping in for Will Ferrell as the titular character. The film will pit Megamind against his former teammates in The Doom Syndicate as they attempt to take over Metro City, not knowing Megamind is the city's new heroic protector.

Despite the 14-year wait, fan response to the first trailer for Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate has been overwhelmingly negative on social media. They did not hold back, going after what they felt was noticeable step down in quality from a film released back in 2010 between the animation, story, and unrecognizable voice cast.

The quality of the animation has been a consistent point of criticism for projects from DreamWorks Animation Television, which has produced multiple series based on the studio's franchises including Kung-Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon. It has drawn comparisons to the kind of animation quality seen on early morning kids cartoons aired on network or cable TV, rather than something produced directly for a streaming platform.

Then there's the complaints about the voice cast and the lack of recognizable names from the original 2010 film. Along with Ferrell not returning, the sequel and upcoming series will not feature Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, David Cross, Jonah Hill, or anyone else from the first Megamind.

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate is scheduled to release on Peacock on March 1, 2024.