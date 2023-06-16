Megan Fox has been in the hot seat for letting her sons wear what they want, even if it's traditionally feminine clothes. Her ex, Brian Austin Green, defended her earlier in the week, but now people have been calling him a bad father. Now he's had to defend himself on the matter, per TooFab.

Brian Austin Green took to Instagram Stories to express his opinion. Alongside the comment ‘U are a bad father,' he shared his opinion. “People like this have lost their minds,” Green wrote. “Why anyone thinks it's morally okay to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy. Let's do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.”

The controversy with Megan Fox's sons started when conservative Robby Starbuck accused Fox of child abuse and claimed she forced her sons to wear “girls clothes.” He allegedly watched “2 of [their sons] have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.”

Fox defended herself in a series of content on Instagram. “Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency – especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” Fox captioned her share.

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she continued. “I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you f****d with the wrong witch.”