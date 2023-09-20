Last week, a moment between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs went viral. It received some clarity from a source, but Megan Thee Stallion herself has weighed in.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her VMAs encounter with Timberlake was rather mundane. While speculation went crazy, the two just had an introductory conversation.

“I'm in the back tussling with NSYNC? That sounds crazy!” the “Savage” rapper said. “In what world is Megan Thee Stallion beefed out on Justin Timberlake? I talk with my hands and my nails are long so I know [it] looks crazy.”

She elaborated, “I had my in-ears in and I couldn't hear him. Then Justin Timberlake walks by and he's like, ‘It's nice to meet you.' I'm like, ‘No, first of all, I can't hear you, so no, this is not how I'm going to meet [you]. Take it back! This is not how I'm going to meet Justin Timberlake!'”

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper that first gained fame from her social media presence. Some of her biggest songs include her remix of “Savage” with Beyoncé and her feature on “Cardi B's “WAP.” She has released two studio albums to date, Good News and Traumazine. Later this year, she will also make her film acting debut in Dicks: The Musical. She had previosuly appeared in Good Girls and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Justin Timberlake just days away from the release of “Better Place,” the first NSYNC song in over two decades. The song was written for the upcoming Trolls Band Together — a franchise Timberlake has starred in since the first entry.