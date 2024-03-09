Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, addressed the pervasive issue of online bullying during a keynote panel at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, on Friday, CNN reports. The duchess, alongside her husband Prince Harry, has frequently been targeted by negative media attention, both during their time as active members of the British royal family and after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
Expressing her concerns about the harmful effects of social media, Meghan emphasized the need to prioritize humanity in online interactions. She revealed that she has distanced herself from social media platforms for her own well-being, particularly during her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet.
“The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn,” Markle revealed.
Reflecting on the cruelty she faced online during her pregnancies, Meghan highlighted the disturbing nature of the bullying and abuse directed at her. She described the online attacks as not merely catty but outright cruel, prompting her to question the motives behind such hateful behavior.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019, followed by the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, 2021.
The issue of online abuse directed at Meghan and other members of the royal family has been a longstanding concern. In response to the wave of negativity, the British royal family urged social media users to demonstrate “courtesy, kindness, and respect” in their interactions online. Kensington Palace also sought assistance from social media firms to combat the rise in abusive comments, including sexist and racist remarks targeting Meghan and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
Palace staff implemented measures to filter and delete abusive comments, as well as to block accounts engaging in online harassment. Despite these efforts, Meghan's recent remarks underscore the ongoing challenges posed by online bullying and the urgent need for greater awareness and action to address this issue.