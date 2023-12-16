Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe the royal family deployed a intricate scheme against them

Amidst another eventful week for the British royal family, reports have emerged indicating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are locked in crisis talks with their agency, WME, following a string of purportedly failed projects and hindered brand partnerships, per Deadline.

Despite Harry's recent legal victory, securing a $180,000 payout for phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers, the couple seems to be grappling with challenges surrounding their business endeavors. The UK's Express newspaper revealed insights from insiders close to the Sussexes, suggesting a series of missed opportunities and alleged interference from the royal family.

The source highlighted instances where talks with high-profile brands did not materialize into partnerships, leading Harry and Meghan to express concerns about a perceived vendetta against them. Notably, the couple reportedly engaged in discussions that failed to materialize into significant deals, prompting these brands to explore associations with other members of the royal family.

An illustrative example presented was a substantial Dior deal allegedly missed by Meghan Markle, reportedly secured by actress Meg Bellamy, known for portraying a young Kate Middleton in “The Crown.” This occurrence coincided with Queen Camilla being spotted wearing Dior Haute Couture during a visit to the Palace of Versailles, following the alleged failure of the deal with Meghan.

The source elaborated on the situation, noting Harry and Meghan's previous affinity for Dior and their initial strides in establishing a partnership with the fashion house. However, a shift in focus towards other royal members occurred, coupled with the announcement of the actress portraying Kate Middleton as the new face of the brand, leaving the Sussexes disheartened by the timing and circumstances.

Allegations of suspicious timing and a sense of missed opportunities have fueled Harry and Meghan's belief in facing obstacles and a purportedly unfavorable environment within the royal circle, contributing to their ongoing concerns regarding business ventures and brand partnerships.