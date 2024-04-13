Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a day of camaraderie and support from tennis legend Serena Williams as they embarked on their latest project while spending time at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida, per People. While Harry participated in the polo match, Meghan was spotted chatting and laughing with her longtime friend Serena Williams, 42, amidst the excitement of the event.
#SerenaWilliams hanging with bestie #MeghanMarkle and giving #PrinceHarry a hug pic.twitter.com/pDXRyyGeCp
— BlakJaxx (@blakjaxx) April 13, 2024
Friendship and Filming: A Day at the Polo
As Prince Harry took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, an event benefiting the organization Sentebale, Meghan Markle seized the opportunity to catch up with her friend Serena Williams. The Duchess of Sussex, stylish in a chic white halter dress and sunglasses, and Williams, sporting a black long sleeve top and long white skirt, were seen enjoying each other's company throughout the day.
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the polo match, Meghan and Serena shared laughs, strolled around the horses, and even shared a hug while chatting with Prince Harry, who was clad in a polo outfit. The couple, who are executive producers on a new Netflix series centered on professional polo, were also spotted filming during the event, capturing the passion and intensity of the sport.
Exciting Ventures and Collaborations
Meghan and Prince Harry's involvement in the polo match coincides with their recent announcement of two new series for Netflix, both of which are currently in the early stages of development. One of these series, focusing on professional polo, promises to provide an insider's look into the world of the sport, capturing the grit and passion of the players.
While Prince Harry remains focused on his polo endeavors, Meghan Markle is set to embark on her own creative ventures, including the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Additionally, she is working on a non-fiction series celebrating the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship, showcasing her passion for wholesome living and community.
Throughout their journey, Meghan and Prince Harry have found unwavering support from friends like Serena Williams, whose friendship dates back to 2010 when they were introduced at Super Bowl XLIV. Over the years, Serena has been a steadfast supporter of Meghan, attending significant milestones such as her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 and collaborating with her on various projects.
As Meghan and Prince Harry continue to forge their path in the entertainment industry and beyond, they are bolstered by the support of friends like Serena Williams, whose bond with the couple transcends the boundaries of fame and fortune. With their combined talent, passion, and dedication, Meghan, Prince Harry, and Serena Williams are poised to make a lasting impact on the world stage.