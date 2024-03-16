Amidst swirling rumors and controversies surrounding Kate Middleton's recent photo editing scandal and health concerns following serious abdominal surgery, Meghan Markle is reportedly extending a supportive hand to her estranged sister-in-law, the NYPost reports. According to insider sources, the Duchess of Sussex has reached out to Kensington Palace multiple times through back channels, expressing genuine worry about Kate's well-being.
Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that Meghan's concerns for Kate's health are sincere, despite the strained relationship between the two families since Meghan and Prince Harry relocated to Montecito, California, in 2020. However, it's uncertain whether Kate, currently focused on her physical and mental recovery, is in a position to engage in reconciliation talks.
Royal expert Jennie Bond expressed skepticism about Meghan's role in offering advice or support to Kate during this time. Bond emphasized that Kate is likely prioritizing her recovery and may not be receptive to addressing family rifts. However, she acknowledged the Duchess of Cambridge would appreciate gestures of goodwill, such as sending flowers or goodies.
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle recently secured a legal victory against her half-sister, Samantha Markle, in a defamation case. However, royal experts suggest that Meghan remains conflicted about the ongoing challenges faced by the royal family, particularly in light of the intense scrutiny surrounding Kate Middleton's situation.
Conflicted Feelings
Christopher, another royal commentator, highlighted the potential contrast between Meghan's life in California and the struggles faced by the royals in the UK, characterizing the situation as “a total disaster.” Following Kate's public apology for the photo editing controversy, Phil Chetwynd of Agence France-Presse (AFP) noted that Kensington Palace's credibility as a trusted source has been called into question.
As the drama unfolds within the royal family, Meghan's reported concerns for Kate Middleton underscore the complexities of their relationship against the backdrop of ongoing media scrutiny and palace controversies.