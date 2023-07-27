Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel didn't hold back as she took to TikTok to share her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal life, describing it as a “botched job.” The former “Real Housewives of New York City” alum expressed sympathy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but criticized their choices, Page Six reports.

In the video posted on Tuesday, Bethenny Frankel questioned how someone could “botch something so badly” while referring to the couple's life outside the palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines in 2020 when they announced their decision to step down from their roles as senior working royals and subsequently moved to California. Buckingham Palace confirmed their exit as permanent in 2021.

Frankel claimed that the couple had isolated themselves too much after leaving royal life behind, stating that they are now “people without a country.” She expressed concern about the couple's relationship, saying, “God forbid they split up, they are all each other has.” The reality star also empathized with their children, Archie and Lili, questioning what would happen to them in such a scenario.

Puzzling Decisions

The Bravolebrity seemed puzzled by Harry and Meghan's belief that their lives are “fascinating” and that they should be accepting awards at podiums worldwide. She commented on their estrangement from their families, including Harry's rift with Prince William and their father, King Charles III, and Meghan's issues with her dad, Thomas Markle. Frankel remarked that she had never seen a “botched job” like this in her life and couldn't fathom going from hero to zero with such opportunities and wealth at their disposal.

In the caption for the TikTok video, Frankel emphasized her criticism by calling it “The biggest BOTCH JOB ever.” Her candid remarks have stirred reactions from the public, with some agreeing with her sentiments and others defending the couple's choices.