While Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, she'd be open to starring in Scary Movie 6.
Speaking to Inverse, Barrera seemed open to the possibility. It would be a hilarious twist, as the Scary Movie franchise is a parody of the horror genre, including the Scream series (which also pokes fun at the genre).
“I always loved those movies,” Barrera said. “When I saw it announced, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do.'”
Granted, it's possible that the sixth film brings back old cast members. Barrera is aware of this and will be first in line to see the film regardless of her involvement.
“They have the iconic cast that did it, so we’ll see what goes on with that. I’m just excited to see a new one,” she told the outlet.
Regardless, Barrera has remained a fixture in the horror genre. Her latest film, Abigail, hails from Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who directed the fifth and sixth Scream films).
Abigail is a loose remake of Dracula's Daughter from Universal's Classic Monsters vault. It follows a group of kidnappers who capture a young girl that's more than what meets the eye. Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, and Kathryn Newton also starred in the film.
Scary Movie 6 will be the sixth installment in the horror parody franchise. It's been over a decade since the fifth film was released in 2013. Anna Farris and Regina Hall were two of the franchise's stalwarts in the earlier installments.
Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7?
Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 in November 2023. This came as a result of her posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Subsequently, her co-star and on-screen sister, Jenna Ortega, also left the project soon after due to scheduling conflicts.
Additionally, Christopher Landon, who previously directed Happy Death Day and Freaky, also dropped the project. He was set to take over the reins from Radio Silence's Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett after they opted to direct Abigail.
In turn, Kevin Williamson, who created the Scream franchise, will take over the director's chair. After sitting out of the sixth film over a contractual dispute, franchise lead Neve Campbell will also return in the film. It also appears that Courtney Cox, who did appear in the sixth film, will once again reprise the role of Gale Weathers in the film.
Beginning in the fifth Scream film, Barrera was introduced as Sam Carpenter, the new face of the series. Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott effectively handed over the keys to Sam in the fifth film as the new lead. That's what made her dismissal from the seventh film so disappointing.
Her character was a part of the Core Four along with Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown's Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin. There was still plenty of meat left on the bone, but she doesn't seem bound to return to the series anytime soon.
Some of Barrera's other notable credits include In the Heights, Carmen, All the World is Sleeping, and Your Monster.