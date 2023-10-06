After erupting for 51 wins and capturing the second seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies fizzled out in the postseason at the worst possible time. Do the Griz' have what it takes to embark on another successful season and go even further come playoff time? Take a look at the Grizzlies over/under win total prediction.

At one point, the Grizzlies were serious threats to the Denver Nuggets for the best record out west, but the constant off-court setbacks from Ja Morant and a multitude of injuries on this roster eventually eliminated any chance for Memphis to make a serious run en route to their first-ever NBA Championship. Currently, the over/under for the Grizzlies is set at 46.5 wins. Which version of the Grizzlies will we get this season? The one that lost to the Lakers in a first-round stunner or the squad that second-best record in a wild, wild, west?

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies Over/Under Win Total

Over 45.5 Wins: (-115)

Under 45.5 Wins: (-105)

Why the Grizzlies Will Win 46 Games

Encouragingly enough, Memphis will welcome with open arms the return of big man Steven Adams. Although he does happen to draw a keen resemblance to Aqua Man, Adams instead soars high in the sky above the rim and is a dominant threat in the post-game. A year ago, it was Adams who missed out on nearly half of the season due to a right PCL strain. Initially, Adams was only projected to be out four weeks, but his recovery was extended and the Grizzlies did not see him in action for the rest of the season-long campaign. Now fully healthy, the hefty Australian plays a big role on this team, and his returned presence on the court should be a huge component in Memphis winning 46 games.

Plus, Memphis should also benefit from playing the league's easiest schedule. Not to mention, they will also have the most favorable division scheduled slate as well. Because of the nature of having their schedule play out just how they would like it, the odds of Memphis hitting the over on their win total could be quite high.

Of course, bringing in some much-needed veteran bodies in Marcus Smart and former MVP Derrick Rose could be just what the doctor ordered for the Grizzlies to make a large jump this season. Without the services of Dillon Brooks who although controversial was a gritty defender, having a hard-nosed player like Smart could prove to be vital for the teams' chances in 2023-2024.

Why the Grizzlies Won't Win 46 Games

Have the Grizzlies learned their lesson? The main issue with an up-and-coming youthful squad is that they crumble into pieces under the limelight and sometimes can't stay out of trouble off the court. Alas, this was the exact issue with superstar MVP candidate guard Ja Morant who cost his team largely as he will be missing nearly a third of this year due to flashing guns on social media. As it stands, Morant is slated to miss Memphis' opening 25 games of the 2023-2024 season which will serve as a devastating blow for a team that possesses championship aspirations. A year ago, there were more than enough growing pains within this locker room, and those same bumps in the road are already affecting the Grizzlies in the new calendar year.

Not to mention, but even without Ja Morant for the first third of the season, the Grizzlies need to find a way to shoot the basketball better from behind the arc. Last season, it was Memphis that accounted for a 35% shooting clip from downtown which was only the 19th-best mark in all of the NBA. Hideously enough, but the Grizzlies far too often could not sink a free throw from the charity stripe to save their lives. Remarkably, Memphis finished the 2022-2023 season dead last in free-throw percentage with a 73.3% mark. Clearly, Memphis needs to be much improved in this aspect if especially if they want to win close games, and every contest matters if the Grizzlies want to yet again attempt to finish among the best of the west.

Final Grizzlies Over/Under Win Total Prediction

What a difference a year can make. During the 2021-2022 season, the Grizzlies were among one of the more promising teams with their explosive youth in all facets of the game, but a disheartening end in the playoffs have raised some causes for concern. Nevertheless, it appears Memphis made some necessary moves during the off-season to retool this roster and should be a contender yet again especially when Morant returns from his suspension. The smart pick here is to rely on a Grizzlies squad to win at least 46 games.

Final Grizzlies Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 45.5 Wins (-115)