These two teams have played well this season, with Memphis being a surprise, while Clemson has been solid this season. Memphis is coming off a loss, while Clemson is on a six-game winning streak. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-Clemson prediction and pick.

Memphis is 7-2 entering this game, with notable wins against Missouri, UNLV, UConn, and Michigan State. Then, they lost to Auburn and Arkansas State. PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter have been the big keys for the Tigers in the backcourt this season. This is a big matchup for Memphis because they have some great wins already but can get a huge one on the road in this matchup.

Clemson is 9-1 this season, with big wins against Penn State, Kentucky, and Miami. Then, their only loss on the year was to Boise State on the road. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin have been great for the Tigers and are the two keys for the Tigers in this game. This is an interesting matchup for Clemson, and it favors them that this game is at home against Clemson.

Here are the Memphis-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Clemson Odds

Memphis: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Clemson: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs. Clemson

Time: 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis' offense has been great to start the season. They score 80.4 points per game, have a 46.6% field goal percentage, and a 43.7% three-point shooting percentage. Four Memphis players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with PJ Haggerty leading at 23 points per game. Then, Tyrese Hunter leads the team in assists at 3.3 per game, but Haggerty is just behind at 3.2. This offense makes the Tigers go. Haggerty and Hunter are the big keys for them and are why they have gotten to such a hot start. They have a big challenge against a great Clemson defense in this game. Haggerty and Hunter are the keys, and they should be able to score in this game even if it becomes a rock fight. The difference is what the rest of the team can do against this defense, and it might be a struggle.

Memphis' defense has struggled this year. They allow 76.6 points per game, 43.1% from the field, and 36.5% from behind the arc. Down low, Dain Dainja leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 per game. Then, two players average over one block per game, with Moussa Cisse leading the team in blocks at 1.3. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with PJ Haggerty leading with 2.3. The defense has struggled, but they get a decent matchup against a Clemson offense that has not been anything amazing this year. The defense has a solid matchup against this offense, but with the game on the road, they need to be careful this does not turn into an avalanche.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 77 points per game, have a 45.7% field goal percentage, and a 38.2% three-point shooting percentage. Three Clemson players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Chase Hunter leading the team with 15.9 points per game. Then, Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin are just behind with 12.6 and 11 points per game. Schieffelin is also the team leader in assists at 3.5 per game. Clemson has played well enough on offense and has been efficient. They get a solid matchup against a Memphis defense that has struggled this year. Hunter and Schieffelin are the keys on offense, if they can get going then an avalanche might start on Memphis thanks to the game being at home.

Clemson's defense has been great this year. They allow 62.4 points per game, 40.5% from the field, and 30% from behind the arc. Down low, Ian Schieffelin has been a beast, leading the team with 12.6 per game. Then, Viktor Lakhin leads the team in blocks with 1.7 per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Jaeden Zackery leading the team by 2.1. This defense is the X-factor in the game. The Memphis offense is great, but the Clemson defense has the ability to shut down Memphis. This game will get out of hand if they can slow down Memphis.

Final Memphis-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson's strength is defense, while Memphis' strength is offense. That matchup will decide this game. Clemson is the better team, and thanks to Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin, they should be able to pace the offense and win convincingly at home. Clemson will start an avalanche of scoring on Memphis and win and cover at home in this game.

Final Memphis-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -6.5 (-110)