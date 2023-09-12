The Phoenix Mercury just wrapped up a disappointing season, finishing at 9-31 and last in the WNBA standings. Mercury players Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner both expressed their desire to play with the team next season, which is not a huge surprise, but they both also expressed their desire to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Our first training camp is No. 2, and I'll be reporting, and doing my best to hopefully be on that team,” Diana Taurasi said, via M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

Taurasi will be turning 41 years old next June, and hopes to have some type of role on Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Brittney Griner hopes to earn a spot on the team as well, according to Voepel. She is turning 33 years old in October.

Despite the tough season when it comes to wins and losses with the Mercury, Griner did say that she appreciates this season after a 10-month detainment in Russia in 2022.

“It's not good being at the end of the standings,” Griner said, via Voepel. “but it's better than where I was a year ago.”

Taurasi has one more year on her contract with the Mercury, and she said she plans on fulfilling it.

Griner does not want to leave Phoenix as well. She said that she had just bought a house in the area with her wife.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two can crack the Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.