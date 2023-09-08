The Phoenix Mercury have been eliminated from playoff contention and have two games remaining in the regular season. It's been a tough year for them filled with disappointing play and a rotating door of injuries and absences. They welcomed Brittney Griner home and they witnessed Diana Taurasi become the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 career points. They fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard amid their poor play and they've been without Skylar Diggins-Smith who revealed that she's been treated poorly by the organization while she's been on maternity leave. The Mercury will welcome a key player back in from injury though for the end of the season. Forward Sophie Cunningham will make her return from a jaw injury for the Mercury game on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces as per Jeff Metcalfe of AZ Central.

Sophie Cunningham has been sidelined for the Mercury for the past four games since suffering a jaw injury against the Dallas Wings back on Aug. 27. She's been a key player for the Mercury this season after becoming a regular in the starting lineup. This Cunningham's fifth season in the WNBA since she was drafted by the Mercury with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Cunningham has started all of the 31 games she's played in this season at around 29 minutes per game. She's been averaging 11.3 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 41.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.