ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx. Check out our WNBA Playoffs odds odds series for our Mercury-Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Lynx.

The Minnesota Lynx stormed to an early 23-point lead on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their WNBA first-round playoff series. It seemed that the conventional wisdom — that Minnesota was a far better team against an aging, slower Phoenix squad — would hold. Anyone holding a Lynx minus-10.5 point ticket had to be feeling good about the way the game was unfolding. (If you did have a Lynx -10.5 ticket, we hope you made a live in-game hedge play to make sure you didn't lose any money!)

Not so fast.

The Mercury might have gotten punched in the mouth in the game's first 15 minutes, but they were able to punch back in a very big way. With Natasha Cloud tossing in 33 points and Diana Taurasi — at age 42 — hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers en route to 21 points, the Mercury found their offensive groove. Phoenix shot 50 percent from the field and even better from 3-point range, nailing 14 of 27 triples. The Mercury solved the Lynx's defense and began to pile on the points. With just a few minutes left in the game, the Mercury had come all the way back from that 23-point deficit to take a 92-91 lead over the second-place team in the WNBA on its home floor in Minneapolis. The Lynx were one of only two WNBA teams in the 40-game regular season to hit the 30-win mark. The Lynx — if you toss aside their meaningless Game 40 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks a week ago, when they were resting players — lost only one game since the midseason Olympic break. They were the hottest team in the league. A loss to Phoenix at home in Game 1 would have been a seismic, massive upset. It could have happened. The Mercury just needed three minutes of good ball to close the deal.

Minnesota responded the way one would expect from a team which has found solutions all season.

The Lynx ripped off a 7-0 run for a 98-92 lead. Pushed to the brink, Minnesota produced good possessions at both ends of the floor in crunch time. The Lynx did not cover the 10.5-point spread, but they did the thing they needed to do: They won, 102-95. As the scene shifts to Game 2, we will see if Phoenix has truly figured something out, or if the Mercury's second-half surge in Game 1 was the outlier and not the new pattern for this series, which the Lynx can end and thereby avoid a trip to Arizona for a deciding Game 3.

Here are the Mercury-Lynx WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Mercury-Lynx Odds

Phoenix Mercury: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Minnesota Lynx: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -470

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mercury vs Lynx

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury showed they can still score and play at an elite level. If Natasha Cloud joins Taurasi as an elite scorer — as was the case in Game 1 — and Kahleah Copper can play at a higher level than she did in Game 1, Phoenix could once again flummox the Minnesota defense with a barrage of 3-point shooting. The Mercury can score in the 90s and raise the temperature to a place where the Lynx will not feel comfortable. It would certainly be enough to cover the nine-point spread and might be enough to win outright.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx have been a strong defensive team this season. After getting torched in Game 1, one would think that coach Cheryl Reeve will have her players much more prepared to defend the 3-point line and make the Mercury uncomfortable. Will Phoenix play the Lynx close in two straight games, or is this the time Minnesota not only builds a big lead, but preserves it? We think the Lynx will remain in control this time.

Final Mercury-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Minnesota got the big lead in Game 1, but couldn't hold it. In Game 2, it will protect a big lead. Stay with the Lynx here.

Final Mercury-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Lynx -9