The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection is now available for preorder on all platforms it is available.
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 store pages are now live!
Steam 🛍️ – https://t.co/UpTCYSqCVg#MetalGearSolid #MGSVol1 #MG35th pic.twitter.com/R1PwdhzxGc
— METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) June 28, 2023
Following its announcement from the recent PlayStation Showcase and Nintendo Direct, players can now start preordering the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1. This collection includes a total of six games:
- Metal Gear Solid
- Includes the following
- VR Missions
- Special Missions
- Includes the following
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection Version)
- Includes the following
- Screenplay Book
- Master Book
- Includes the following
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection Version)
- Includes the following
- Screenplay Book
- Master Book
- Includes the following
- Metal Gear
- Includes the following
- Screenplay Book
- Master Book
- Includes the following
- Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
- Includes the following
- Screenplay Book
- Master Book
- Includes the following
- Snake's Revenge
Additionally, the Master Collection Volume 1 also contains the FC/NES version of the original game (Japanese and Western releases). It also has the Digital Graphic Novel of the first two games, as well as the first game's Digital Soundtrack.
Players can order the Collection on all platforms it is available on. That is, it is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $59.99. Players can preorder it until its release date on October 24, 2023, at 12:00 AM PDT. It's important to note, however, that players need a controller to play the PC version of the game, as mouse and keyboard support is not part of the collection.
For those who are not familiar with the series, let me give you a short summary. This series of games is a series of stealth games and is actually one of the games that made the genre mainstream. Players take control of a variety of characters, primarily one named Snake. Usually, the player must complete their missions severely under-armed, with only their silenced pistol, knife, and stealth skills to their name. The player must sneak their way to their objective, as alerting the enemy normally means death.
Of course, this is an oversimplified summary of the plot. If you want to know the whole convoluted story of the franchise, then this collection is a must-purchase.
That's all the information we have about how you can preorder the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.