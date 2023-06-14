In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Method Man opened up about the departure of his rhyme partner Redman from the hit series Power Book II: Ghost. The Wu-Tang Clan icon revealed that Redman's exit was due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or at least that's what he had heard, HipHopDX reports.

METHOD MAN SAID REDMAN LOST ‘POWER BOOK II: GHOST’ ROLE BECAUSE HE REFUSE TO GET THE JAB…. pic.twitter.com/76PhBDizWD — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) June 12, 2023

When asked about Redman's absence from the show, Method Man candidly stated, “You really wanna know why? He wouldn't get the jab. At least that's what I heard. Did I talk to Redman about it? No? … Shit like that don't even need to be said. He's not the first or the last person that'll probably happen to.”

Method Man further emphasized that he respected Redman's decision, stating, “Redman, he made a decision and I stick by whatever that decision was. If he feels that was best for him, I agree with him.”

In the series, Redman's character, Theo Rollins, met an unfortunate demise but not before the role was taken over by another actor, Jordan Mahon.

When Redman was initially cast in 2021, fans were excited to see him portray Rollins, the brother of Method Man's character Davis MacLean. The characters were described as being on opposite sides of the law, with Theo's story beginning in prison and Davis serving as New York City's renowned defense attorney.

Redman joins the list of rapper-actors who have encountered issues with Hollywood's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Earlier in 2021, Ice Cube also lost a role due to his anti-vaccination stance. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cube left the movie Oh Hell No after declining producers' requests to get vaccinated, resulting in him forfeiting a $9 million paycheck.