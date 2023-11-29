Metro Boomin recently hopped into a comment section and revealed the way he likes to record whenever he's working with Future.

Renowned producer Metro Boomin has unveiled an intriguing insight into his creative process with rap icon Future, shedding light on their distinctive recording method. In a recent Instagram interaction, Metro disclosed that he insists Future lays down vocals over every beat he creates, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to exploration and experimentation in the studio, HipHopDX reports.

Addressing a clip where producer Zaytoven highlighted his practice of not allowing artists to skip beats during studio sessions, Metro affirmed a similar philosophy in his collaboration with Future. He affirmed, “Facts this how me and Pluto record,” emphasizing that regardless of his own production, he requires Future to at least attempt each beat, showcasing their commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

Despite their last joint album project dating back to 2017's “Hndrxx,” Metro and Future have continuously teased a collaborative endeavor. Their partnership, spanning over a decade since the 2013 release of “Karate Chop,” has seen Metro Boomin significantly contribute to Future's chart-topping hits like “Mask Off,” “Low Life,” and “Wicked,” along with acclaimed collaborations such as “Where Ya At” and “Jumpman.”

Reflecting on their creative rapport during an interview with Ebro Darden last year, Metro lauded Future as one of his preferred artists to collaborate with. He emphasized their mutual dedication to the craft, noting Future's lack of ego in the studio and his openness to suggestions, enabling them to craft impactful music driven by a shared vision to create the most potent tracks possible.

Their enduring professional relationship is rooted in a shared commitment to sonic innovation and artistic synergy. Metro's revelation provides a glimpse into their dynamic working dynamic, showcasing a commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering an environment where experimentation and exploration flourish, ultimately yielding some of the most memorable tracks in hip-hop.