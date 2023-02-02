New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso isn’t a stranger to contract negotiations. As a matter of fact, Alonso just signed a one-year, $14 million deal, the biggest arbitration contract ever for his position.

With being signed for another season, the question is whether or not the Mets decide to sign Pete Alonso long-term. On SportsNet New York, via Twitter, former Mets general manager Jim Duquette discusses a proposal for a potential contract extension, and what that could look like after the team signed utility player Jeff McNeil.

.@Jim_Duquette proposes an 8-year, $240 million extension for Pete Alonso on Mets Hot Stove, while @martinonyc, Terry Collins, and @emacSNY discuss the possibility of a deal getting done this offseason: https://t.co/PHPc0I8mdQ ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillacpic.twitter.com/MPkjxBCWUb — SNY (@SNYtv) February 2, 2023

Since beginning his career with the Mets in 2019, the first baseman has been productive. Alonso hit 53 home runs with 120 RBIs in his first season. After the shortened 2020 season, where he had 16 homers, he had major production in 2021 and 2022. In those seasons combined, Alonso hit 77 home runs and had 225 RBIs.

If the Duquette proposal becomes the reality, this deal might look like a steal. The annual money wouldn’t be that much, compared to the contract of other players in Major League Baseball, and the years would end in a sweet spot where players generally start to see a decline in production.

With Alonso being 28-years-old, it could be a deal that’s enticing to both sides. Obviously, Alonso would like to get more money, and perhaps more seasons, but this could be a good starting point when it comes to negotiations.

Let’s also remember the Mets have Steve Cohen as their owner these days, and Cohen has said he won’t hesitate to back up a cash truck to sign or keep players. Knowing that, it’s a good bet Alonso will stay in a Mets uniform for the foreseeable future.