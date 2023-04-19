A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The New York Mets’ already banged-up rotation just had another hurt body, with the team placing pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day injured list, as reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Carrasco lands on the IL because of inflammation in his right elbow.

With Carlos Carrasco out, the Mets now have three starters temporarily sidelined, with Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana also out with injuries.

In his most recent appearance, Carlos Carrasco pitched for five innings in a 3-2 road win over the Oakland Athletics last Saturday. It was his best performance to date this season, allowing only two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk issued. Prior to that, Carlos Carrasco was having a bad start to the 2023 MLB season, having surrendered a total of 11 earned runs on 10 hits with four free passes across just 8.2 innings and two starts.

Carlos Carrasco was traded by the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 to the Mets along with Francisco Lindor in exchange for Josh Wolf, Isaiah Greene, and Amed Rosario.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mets called up deliver Jeff Brigham from Triple-A Syracuse to cover the void left in the roster by Carrasco, though, the team might make at least one more move as a reaction to this latest bite by the injury bug.

Despite the injuries, the Mets have been winning in bunches of late. They enter Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-game win streak and have also won eight of their last 10 outings.

The Mets picked up their $14 million option on Carlos Carrasco for the 2023 MLB season.