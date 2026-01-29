The New York Mets have several players ready to suit up in the World Baseball Classic. Notably, Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean will both represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Now, Mets pitcher Jonah Tong has made his decision on whether he will play in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada or not, according to baseball insider Shi Davidi.

“Jonah Tong has confirmed that he will not play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic,” Davidi wrote on X.

Tong was rumored to play for a few weeks. However, he ultimately made his decision due to his goal of making the big-league team this Spring. Tong had a great start to his Mets career and showed that he has a chance to make the team in 2026. Overall, he finished with a 2-3 record with a 7.71 ERA. Tong finished with 22 strikeouts over just 18 innings, while allowing 16 earned runs.