The New York Mets made a major splash when they acquired Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, he is expected to lead the Mets' rotation.

Of course, that means his own output on the mound. But with New York having a young rotation, Peralta will need to help guide their course as well. Top prospect Nolan McLean has already seen what Peralta's influence can do. Before spring training even comes around, Peralta's arrival has put McLean and others on notice.

“Freddy has been around and introduced himself to everybody,” McLean said. “Seems like a great dude, obviously a great pitcher. Should be awesome.”

Nolan McLean says the Mets' rotation has a "very high" ceiling and notes that Freddy Peralta has already been imparting wisdom on his fellow pitchers pic.twitter.com/HH8E39FPwx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 3, 2026

McLean also said that he has high expectations for the Mets' rotation. As it stands, six different pitchers – Peralta, McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga – are in line to start. New York could opt for a six-man rotation, or they could trade away a pitcher. However it shakes out though, Peralta will be in line to lead the pitching staff.

In his final season with the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander earned his second career All-Star nomination after pitching to a 2.70 ERA and 204/66 K/BB ratio. Over his entire eight years with the Brewers, Peralta has posted a 3.59 ERA and a 1,153/360 K/BB ratio.

The Mets have high expectations for 2026 after missing out on the playoffs. Acquiring Peralta shows how serious New York is about competing. He can't do it all on his own, but the righty should make a sizable impact on the Mets' success in 2026.