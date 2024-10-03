The New York Mets are one game from elimination after the Milwaukee Brewers staged a late rally in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series on Wednesday. A Garrett Mitchell home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Milwaukee a 5-3 win and forced a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.

If the Mets were to lose that game, it could be Pete Alonso's last in a New York uniform. The big-hitting first baseman is set to hit unrestricted free agency after this season, and there will surely be plenty of suitors bidding for his services next season. Despite the possibility of a breakup between Alonso and the only team he has ever known, he is staying focused on the task in front of him.

“I really haven't thought of it, because my whole focus is going deep in the playoffs,” Alonso said. “I don't really want to think about that at all. I want to think about winning the game tomorrow.”

Alonso hasn't been in a major slump offensively, but he hasn't made that impact swing that has changed one of these games. However, he's remaining optimistic that his process is sound and that he'll break through soon.

“I feel good,” Alonso said. “I feel like I'm taking pretty decent at-bats. I feel really consistent, I just need to keep swinging and good things will happen, keep swinging at good pitches and good things will happen.”

Mets relying on Jose Quintana to keep season alive

Journeyman starter Jose Quintana is the projected starter for the Mets in a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday. The Mets are running out of arms after playing four games in the last three days, but they will have to dig deep to move on to the NLDS.

There is good news for the Mets and Quintana, who is having a solid season in New York. The 35-year old pitched against the brewers in Milwaukee less than a week ago on Sept. 28 and had a decent day. Quintana only made it 4.1 innings, but he gave up just two runs on five hits and struck out nine batters.

The Mets will need a similar performance, or better, from Quintana on Thursday against a Brewers team with a great home-field advantage and a ton of confidence after their comeback win in Game 2.

One plus for the Mets is that they will have closer Edwin Diaz available on Thursday on two days rest. He hasn't been forced into action in either of the first two games, so his last action came in Atlanta on the final day of the regular season.

If Quintana, Diaz and the rest of the Mets bullpen can have a good showing, they will have a good chance of moving on and setting up a blockbuster NLDS matchup against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and potentially extend Pete Alonso's tenure in New York.