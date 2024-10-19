Mascots add a certain amount of levity and laughs to stadiums across the globe. They're caretakers who can relieve stress and ease tensions among fan bases. But who takes care of the caretakers? Enter David “Big Papi” Ortiz who's apparently been getting a little too comfortable with Mrs. Met. While doing the pregame show to the Mets-Dodgers matchup for Game 5 of the NLCS, Ortiz joked about hollering at Mrs. Met, perhaps more.

“‘I thought she was single and ready to mingle!' We had to change our set location because @davidortiz was flirting with Mrs. Met in front of @MrMet in last night's postgame show 😬”

The 10-time All-Star was, of course, only kidding.

The history of Mets mascots, Mr. & Mrs. Met

In 1963, Mr. Met began as a cartoon but was so popular with Mets manager Casey Stengel, he became the Mets' mascot in 1964. Later, he was joined by his partner Lady Met and they were married in the 1970s and she became Mrs. Met.

In 1979, the Mets discontinued using Mr. Met. But in 1992, a lifelong Mets fan, Lois Kaufmann, wrote an appeal for his reinstatement and asked the Mets to bring Mr. Met back to the team. In 1994, Mr. Met was reinstated as the Mets' official mascot.

According to Mr. Met's Wikipedia page, he can usually be found at Citi Field around “Kiddie Field.”

“Currently, Mr. Met can be seen at Citi Field during and after games. He is usually found near Mr. Met's Kiddie Field where fans can meet and pose for pictures with him. He can be hired for special events and private parties. Mr. Met is also featured on Mets Money, which are $1, $5 and $10 denomination gift certificates accepted at concession stands and souvenir shops at Citi Field. The design is somewhat reminiscent of standard U.S. currency, but instead features images of Mr. Met attired and posed similarly to the historical official (Washington, Lincoln or Hamilton) featured on the respective bill.”

Mrs. Met returned full-time with Mr. Met in 2013, when the New York Mets hosted the 2013 MLB All-Star Game.