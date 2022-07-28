Donovan Mitchell brings out brooms for Mets subway series sweep over Yankees

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets finished off a brief two-game sweep of the New York Yankees, 3-2. The game was tied going into the bottom of the 9th. That’s when Mets outfielder Starling Marte hit a walk-off single, driving in Eduardo Escobar. The boys from Queens took both matchups from the subway series, prompting Mets fan Donovan Mitchell to take to social media once again.

Yankees fans lucky I was on a plane but man go get them brooms 🧹 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹 #LFGM — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 28, 2022

“Yankees fans lucky I was on a plane but man go get them brooms (a bunch of broom emojis) #LFGM,” Mitchell tweeted. The Utah Jazz point guard has made it a habit to post to social media and make his fandom known.

The Mets are having the best season they’ve had since losing the World Series to the Kansas City Royals in 2015. With the victory Wednesday night, the Mets improved to 61-37. They lead the National League East by three games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They also are within striking distance of home-field advantage. The Mets are just 4.5 games behind both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankees, each leading their respective leagues.

Earlier in the game, Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit his 26th home run of the year. Alonso has been a big part of the team’s success this year. But arguably the biggest reason why the Mets have surpassed expectations is the rotation.

Jacob deGrom is still yet to pitch this season. Max Scherzer missed almost two months due to injury. Yet, Carlos Carrasco, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson held it down. Recent reports have deGrom possibly returning this weekend. If he comes back healthy, the rest of the majors need to watch out.