Edwin Diaz's 2023 season with the New York Mets ended before it began when he tore his patellar tendon celebrating Team Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Despite the crushing nature of the injury, Diaz is doing his best to ensure that he doesn't let it define him.

Diaz has been putting in work to get himself back to full health, and while there is almost certainly no chance he will return to the field for the Mets this season, that doesn't make his recovery any less important. Diaz is continuing to go to work in the gym, and he recently shared another exciting post of himself working on his recovery that should catch Mets fans attention.

Diaz still has a long way to go, as the recovery timetable for his injury was initially set at about eight months, and he is only now creeping up on three months since the injury took place on March 15th. However, it's great to see that he's continuing to put his best foot forward in his rehab, and recent reports indicate that Diaz may be ahead of his eight-month window.

To his credit, Diaz has been intent on making the most of this situation, and it looks like he will only continue to ramp up his work as time goes on. Again, Diaz shouldn't necessarily be expected to return to the field at any point this season, but it looks like he is still hard at work to get back as soon as he can, and regardless of when he is able to make his way back to action, his recovery process is one that's worth watching.