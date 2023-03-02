New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is set to play in the World Baseball Classic. The All-Star is eager to help Puerto Rico win it all alongside Mets teammate Francisco Lindor and several other MLB players. However, New York is feeling a bit antsy about its star pitcher playing in the tournament.

The usage Diaz may have in the WBC concerns New York, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Mets don’t want their star closer to be overworked before the season begins in April.

“There is concern within the Mets’ organization that Edwin Diaz will be asked to pitch on back-to-back days in the WBC — something the Mets do not want, as they ramp up for the 2023 season,” writes Olney.

While Diaz did pitch on consecutive days a few times during the 2022 season, the Mets always looked to give him a buffer after appearances to make sure he stayed healthy. He had as many appearances with three days of rest (12) as he did with no days of rest. The Mets want to compete for a World Series and can’t afford a prolonged injury to their star relief pitcher.

Diaz is one of the best pitchers on the Puerto Rican team for the WBC. He will look to secure the world championship alongside hurlers like Jose Berrios, Marcus Stroman, Emilio Pagan and his brother, Alexis Diaz. Their team is in Pool D and will begin to play on March 11 with a matchup against Nicaragua, a squad headlined by New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga.