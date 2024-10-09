Dirty laundry can smell of many things. As of late Tuesday Night, October 8, Pete Alonso's good-luck luggage smells of success. The New York Mets had to make a late run through a sixteen-day, hurricane-affected road trip just to break into the National League Divisional Series. It's been such a whirlwind that unpacking before Game 3's 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies was not a priority.

Keeping the hot bats going is all that matters right now. Alonso's swing kept the Mets alive against the Milwaukee Brewers. His lumber came through again in Game 3 of the NLDS with a second-inning solo home run. When asked about packing for a potential Game 5 by Derek Jeter, Alonso did not seem worried about luggage. A look over his shoulder revealed a Citi Field celebration after all.

“I mean because we’ve been home such a short time we haven’t really had time to even unpack,” Alonso laughed. “It's a suitcase full of dirty laundry but we will take that right now.”

“This place was absolutely rocking and I mean it was unbelievable,” Alonso added. “We had a long road. I think it’s 15 or 16 days or something like that. We face adversity all year. To come back and win this one means a lot. Hopefully, we can keep this up tomorrow. It’ll be a great match-up tomorrow, but it’s gonna be really exciting baseball again.”

Vibing Mets are ready to go, again

The Mets had to grimace when hearing about the franchise's MLB Playoffs woes over the past few years. Alonso, with New York since being drafted in 2016, knows the stories all too well. The All-Star lived through them. That's why producing in the moment has seemed like no big deal this past week. The time and location of the stadium have not been a factor.

“The vibes are unparalleled right now,” Alonso admitted. “I feel like as a group we are in a flow state and it’s been so fun coming down the stretch. We’ve been playing some great baseball and hopefully, we can keep it going tomorrow.”

“I just want to come through any chance I get,” Alonso continued. “I mean this is the playoffs. This is the highest stakes. During the entire off-season, spring training, going through the entire year you work really hard to get here. I just wanna be able to capitalize whatever moments I’m given the best I can for my team.”