Jose Iglesias delivered a base hit in the ninth inning, driving in Tyrone Taylor, while Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets staged a comeback to secure a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Even though it might not have seemed like a series victory after the previous night's events, the Mets got the job done on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor's bold declaration

“We can compete against anybody,” Francisco Lindor said while addressing the media.

The Mets have now gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, a solid record given they’ve played against the Orioles, Padres, and Diamondbacks, all of whom are among the top teams in MLB.

“I know at times we haven't played our best against teams that are not in contention, but it seems like the teams are competing, we play very well against them. That's a good sign, we just have to find a way of being in the postseason and anything can happen,” he continued.

Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a single in the Mets' 8-5 loss in game two. However, the previous night, he delivered a strong performance, going 2-for-5 with a double, a single, and a run in New York's 8-3 win, extending his on-base streak to 26 games.

The New York Mets shortstop making history

Lindor's double on Tuesday was his 300th career hit, placing him among the 23 active players and 489 total players in baseball history to reach this significant milestone.

Mathew Brownstein of Metsmerized Online highlighted that Lindor has become the only shortstop in MLB history to achieve 300 doubles, 240 home runs, and 175 stolen bases within his first 10 seasons.

Lindor has been breaking records throughout the year, recently becoming the first shortstop in history to achieve three seasons with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

In 133 games this season, Lindor is hitting .270 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, an .826 OPS, and a 5.8 WAR. If you exclude his rough 1-for-31 start, his average improves to .284 with an .863 OPS.

The Mets’ shortstop missed out on the All-Star Game again this summer, a trend that started after his trade from the Cleveland Guardians to New York in 2021. Despite the snub, he finished ninth in NL MVP voting in both 2022 and 2023 and earned a Silver Slugger in 2023. Remarkably, he has played in 494 of the Mets' 497 games since August 24, 2021.

New York with a chance for a Wild Card spot

Lindor has been crucial in keeping the Mets in playoff contention this summer. As the regular season enters its final month, New York sits just 4.0 games behind the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

The victory over the Diamondbacks allowed the Mets to take both the three-game series and the season series from the Diamondbacks. With the win, the Mets improved to 70-64 and closed to within 3.5 games of the Braves for the final wild card spot. This win capped a successful stretch for the Mets, who finished with a 6-4 record against playoff contenders like the Orioles, Padres, and Diamondbacks.

The Mets are set to face the White Sox in a three-game series, aiming to finish their road trip on a high note. With the White Sox enduring one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history, the Mets have a prime opportunity to take advantage.