The New York Mets pulled off the biggest move of the offseason when they secured the services of Juan Soto, signing him to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency that could be worth as much as $805 million. Soto's contributions in 2024 were worth 8.1 WAR, and it helps that the Mets were able to steal the 26-year-old right fielder from their sworn rival New York Yankees.

Soto is expected to elevate the Mets the same way he did the Yankees last season, and it's not like the Mets need him to be anyone other than his usual self for them to take the next step into World Series contention. And shortstop Francisco Lindor also sees how Soto can liven up a raucous Citi Field faithful even further with the way he carries himself in every inning he plays on the field, and every at-bat he's hell-bent on sticking it to the opposing pitcher.

“He's an electric player. That's going to add to the vibes as well. Also his professionalism. I think that's going to go well with the organization with the culture that we've been trying to grow and trying to establish,” Lindor said, via SNY Mets on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lindor credits the entire Mets front office from executing this grand heist of Soto, as it will set them up for what is looking like a fruitful future filled with winning baseball ahead.

“The whole front office [is] trying to build the culture and atmosphere where the fans come and have fun, the players have fun, the families enjoy the game. But we're gonna go out there and give everything we got. I think a guy like Juan Soto is gonna help a lot [in that regard],” Lindor added.

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor will be a dynamic one-two punch for the Mets

The Mets already had one of the best offenses in the entire MLB last season, scoring 4.75 a game which ranked seventh in the entire league. Adding Juan Soto only serves to make their lineup even more deadly, especially when he'll be able to form a dynamic one-two combination with Francisco Lindor at the heart of the order similar to his connection with Aaron Judge on the Yankees.

Soto is such a huge upgrade over Starling Marte that the Mets won't have to think about who else to pencil in at right field everyday anymore.