In the biggest move of the offseason, Juan Soto decided to jump ship and join the New York Mets in free agency, signing a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract that could be worth as much as $805 million. Soto is leaving the New York Yankees despite a wildly successful 2024 campaign in which they made it to the World Series, and now, the Yankees will be searching for Aaron Judge's next partner in crime in the heart of their order.

But while Soto is leaving Judge and the Yankees behind, he will be joining another exciting superstar down in Queens in Francisco Lindor, one of the MLB's biggest household names who is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign in his own right. And the 26-year-old right fielder believes that he and Lindor will combine to make something beautiful at Citi Field as they look to lead the Mets to heights they haven't seen since 1986.

“Now, having the chance to do the same thing [I did with Judge] with Francisco, I think, is going to be special,” Soto told Steve Gelbs of SNY. “He has a lot of stuff to tell me. I have a lot of stuff to tell him to improve our game, and I think it's exciting. It's exciting to find little things to get better [at] every day. To have your brother next to you, try to cheer for you, to push you to be the best out of you.”

Soto and Lindor will strike plenty of fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers, and they will be instrumental in leading the Mets to the promised land in 2025.

Mets continue push for a World Series crown

Bigger things are in store for the Mets in 2025; they came to within just two wins away of defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 NLCS, and now, they managed to add the best free agent on the market who has plenty of productive years ahead of him considering that Juan Soto is only 26 years of age.

Francisco Lindor may not boast the power production of Aaron Judge, but he is an elite hitter in his own right. In fact, Lindor, in his age-30 season, posted the best offensive season of his career based on wRC+ (a career-best 137 in 2024), while putting up 33 home runs, 91 runs batted in, and an .844 OPS while playing one of the most difficult positions on the field (shortstop).

There wasn't already any space for opposing pitchers to breathe when facing the Mets lineup; Soto only serves to elevate them from good to great.