The New York Mets decided to trade Eduardo Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for a pair of minor-league arms and cash, ending his tenure in Flushing. In fact, the team actually dealt Escobar in the middle of their game with the Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Francisco Lindor found out while on a hot mic with commentators. Lindor expressed how much Escobar has meant to this organization and him as a player.

Via Talkin' Baseball:

Francisco Lindor was interviewed right after the Eduardo Escobar trade news broke “I just found out literally in the dugout… we’re gonna miss him a lot. I don’t know where he went…” pic.twitter.com/Ty12uNN4Xj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2023

Lindor didn't actually know where Escobar was traded to yet, he was only informed that his teammate was a goner. Escobar was essentially just a bench player for the Mets, playing in just 40 games and hitting .236. Rookie Brett Baty has earned the starting spot at third base.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But, that doesn't hide the fact that Escobar was an important piece to this clubhouse who brought leadership and veteran experience to the table. On the other hand, it's also wild in itself for the broadcasters to ask Lindor about this trade in the middle of a game. The man is trying to play defense for crying out loud.

For Escobar, this is probably the best scenario. He's barely seeing the field for New York and now gets to join an Angels team in serious need of another infielder after Gio Urshela was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury. Plus, Anthony Rendon is also on the IL right now, too.

Francisco Lindor and the Mets meanwhile need to turn it around in a hurry. Perhaps these two prospects, who are both in Double-A, can help their staff turn it around.