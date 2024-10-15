New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is an MVP candidate. He will not win the award since Shohei Ohtani enjoyed a historic season, but Lindor still had a quality campaign. Lindor is one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball as well, yet he surprisingly did not finish as a National League Gold Glove finalist.

According to Rawlings Baseball, Masyn Winn, Dansby Swanson and Ezequiel Tovar finished as the Gold Glove Finalists for shortstop in the NL. So what does Lindor think of the snub?

“I thought that… Let me see how I can put this one,” Lindor said Tuesday, via SNY. “I had a good defensive year, but I guess there's other players that had a better defensive year than me. That was it. At the end of the day, I'm trying to win a World Series… I'm trying to make it to the World Series and then win it.”

Francisco Lindor and Mets have World Series aspirations

The Mets are currently playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The shortstop is trying to lead New York to the Fall Classic. Lindor has experience in doing so, having led the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians) to the 2016 World Series.

Cleveland held a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs before surrendering the advantage and losing in seven games. It was a heartbreaking defeat for Francisco Lindor and the team.

Lindor wants to win his first championship this year. Overcoming the Dodgers will prove to be a challenge. If the Mets are able to book their ticket to the Fall Classic, there is a chance that Lindor will play against his former team. The Guardians are currently battling the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, but New York holds a 1-0 series lead as of this story's writing.