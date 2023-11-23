Prioritizing managerial experience in the dugout, the New York Mets are pairing manager Carlos Mendoza with John Gibbons as his bench coach.

In an effort to surround first time manager Carlos Mendoza with an experienced hand, the New York Mets are hiring John Gibbons as Mendoza's bench coach, per SNY's Andy Martino.

Mike Sarbaugh will also be imported to the Mets' coaching staff. Sarbaugh has been the Cleveland Guardians' third base and infield coach since 2013.

Gibbons has twice been a MLB manager, in two separate stints with the Toronto Blue Jays. He managed the team first from 2004-2008, then again from 2013-2018. His record across those two stints was 793-789 (.501). Under Gibbons, the Blue Jays won the AL East once and made two playoff appearances.

In a nostalgic twist, Gibbons was drafted as a player by the Mets in 1980. All 18 of his appearances in MLB as a player came with the Amazins. He also started his coaching career with the team after he retired in 1990.

Sarbaugh served in Cleveland for a long time under manager Terry Francona. He was one of several coaches let go by the Guardians upon Francona hanging up his spikes.

Help for Mendoza

Clearly, New York's front office made it a priority to surround its new manager, Mendoza, with veteran coaching assistants. Judging by the last few Mets managerial hires, it's wise of David Stearns and Co. to emphasize that point.

The last manager the Mets hired with no previous experience was Mickey Callaway. Callaway lasted two seasons before being fired after a third and fourth place finish. His tenure was perhaps best remembered for an ugly incident with a Mets beat reporter at Wrigley Field after a loss.

Next up was Luis Rojas. Rojas too, lasted two seasons with a third and fourth place finish under his belt before getting the axe.

Under Rojas, in 2021, the Mets became the first team in MLB history to hold a lead in its division for more than 100 days and end the season with a below-.500 record.

Experience, the Mets seemed to have realized, can't hurt.