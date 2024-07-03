JD Martinez has been having a solid debut season for the New York Mets (.278 BA, 10 HR, 37 RBI, .853 OPS), but he was forced to miss their extra-innings win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night due to a sore ankle. The reason for his sore ankle, though, was something that quickly caught the attention of fans everywhere.

Having the proper equipment is vital to ensuring these players will be successful on the field in the MLB, and as a result, many of them have deals with brands that supply them cleats. Martinez gets his cleats from Adidas, but he revealed that his recent shipment from them was delayed. That forced him to buy a pair on Amazon, but they didn't fit quite right, which resulted in his ankle becoming cranky, forcing him to take a seat on the bench against the Nats.

Via Tim Healey:

“J.D. Martinez said his ankle is sore because he tried a new cleat that didn’t quite fit right. His shipment from Adidas was delayed, so he bought new cleats on Amazon.”

JD Martinez hoping to get his Adidas cleats as soon as possible

Injuries happen all the time in sports, especially in the MLB. From time to time, though, the reasoning for these injuries is quite peculiar, and well, this is one of those times. Cleats are certainly an important accessory when it comes to success on the field, but sometimes, they can sneak up and cause you some pain too.

Like every other player in the league, Martinez needs cleats that properly fit his feet. His delayed shipment from Adidas obviously wasn't ideal, so he was forced to adapt on the fly and buy some off of Amazon. While they got the job done, they also caused him some pain, which is pretty much the last thing Martinez and the Mets want to have happen.

On Tuesday night, Luis Torrens filled in for Martinez at his usual designated hitter post, goin 1-4 on the night with a double and a pair of strikeouts. While he and other guys can fill in when needed, the Mets would obviously rather have the veteran slugger in Martinez in the lineup given how much more productive he can be on a nightly basis than New York's bench guys.

In this game, the Mets managed to escape unscathed thanks to a big five-run tenth inning, but they are going to be hoping to get Martinez back in the lineup as soon as possible. Oddly enough, his return may depend on when his new cleats show up, and if that's the case, New York may want to reach out to Adidas to find a way to get Martinez his kicks before he potentially has to miss another game.