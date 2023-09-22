New York Mets utility player Jeff McNeil aptly summed up his team's disastrous 2023 MLB season in two words, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

“It sucks. I think nobody here thought this was where we were going to be at this point in the year,” a frustrated Jeff McNeil said after the Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Thursday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Yeah it sucks. Nobody here thought this is where we were going to be at this point in the year" – Jeff McNeil on the Mets having a losing record this season pic.twitter.com/W20qpfrDZa — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 22, 2023

The Mets' fall from grace is complete. They entered the 2023 MLB campaign with high expectations. New York had Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander on its roster to begin the season. Buck Showalter's team had an astonishing payroll of $445 million. Consequently, they became the most expensive team in league history.

Although Mets owner Steve Cohen dug deep into his pockets this year, New York is fourth in the NL East with a 71-82 win-loss record. Only the Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Colorado Rockies have worse records in the National League.

The Mets are a far cry from the 101-win team they were last season. Although New York lost to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series, it seemed the latter had something to build on in 2023. Instead, they took two huge steps backward. The Mets have made the postseason just four times since the “Subway Series” against the New York Yankees in 2000.

Jeff McNeil and the Mets have some serious question marks heading into next year. Will they dangle a contract extension to first baseman Pete Alonso? Better yet, will Cohen go all out on soon-to-be free agent Shohei Ohtani?

Jeff McNeil and his teammates can only wonder if Major League Baseball's most expensive team will make strides next season.