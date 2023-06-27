The New York Mets dropped another close one to the Milwaukee Brewers, plummeting the star-studded club to eight games out of a playoff spot, much to the dismay of ace Justin Verlander.

The 2022 Cy Young Award winner has struggled this season, after an injury held him out for the first month of the season. He got off to a slow following the return, and currently sports a 4.11 ERA.

But Monday's disappointing loss was not on the former league MVP, who escaped several jams and held the Brewers scoreless through five innings and stranded eight runners.

Verlander expressed his frustrations on the overall struggles in his postgame interview, per SNY's Steve Gelbs.

“I don't think anyone saw this coming… It's disappointing to everyone in this room, and it's disappointing to the fans,” Verlander said.

It was bend, don't break performance for Verlander, but the Mets broke as soon as he exited the game. Reliever Drew Smith gave up a 2-run shot in the sixth, and the Mets were unable to score again in the 2-1 loss.

Buck Showalter's squad is now 6-16 record in June, good for the worst monthly record in the National League. The once heralded manager is now facing extreme heat, with fans appalled at the team's dismal performance despite the highest payroll in the MLB.

The Mets find themselves in fourth place and 16 games back of their arch-rival Atlanta Braves, who have won 17 of 20. They have gone in opposite directions this June, essentially dooming the Mets to chase a wild card spot.

The Mets were making the rounds on gambling twitter, after news broke that they are now heavy underdogs to make the playoffs at all, with odds of at +310 for Yes and -390 for No. The club from Queens was the most popular selection to win the World Series in the preseason, a feat that now looks like it needs a miracle to come true.