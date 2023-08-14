The New York Mets' disappointing 2023 campaign was highlighted by trading away both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander away at the MLB trade deadline. Since then, details have come out from plenty of people, and now there is some turmoil involving Verlander, Scherzer and the Mets clubhouse. One source claims that Verlander was a “diva”, per Andrew Battifarano of The New York Post.

‘A Met told Puma that Verlander was a “diva” who was detached from his Mets teammates and complained about how the team’s analytics department was not at the level as the one he worked with during his first stint with the Astros.'

That reportedly led to issues involving Shcerzer, and the troubles in the Mets clubhouse led to a sale from Steve Cohen at the deadline, which was unfortunate news to the fans. Now, Verlander has responded to such diva allegations with a statement:

“I want to say that I have nothing but respect for the Mets organization…I'm sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve.”

With each passing day, the Mets disappointing campaign gets even worse, and Scherzer also gave some admissions on his tenure that were quite shocking. Now, these Verlander allegations are certainly going to circulate some headlines, and it echoes what Verlander has stated about moving on from his time in New York.

For now, Verlander is enjoying success with the Houston Astros and Scherzer is pitching for the Texas Rangers as they battle it out with the Astros for the American League West crown.