Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Mets promoted prospect Mark Vientos on Wednesday. New York is hoping he can help their offense, which has underperformed to open the 2023 season. The Mets are also reportedly considering calling up another slugger, per Andy Martino of SNY.

Martino reports that catcher Gary Sanchez, who was recently signed to a deal by the Mets, can opt out of his minor league contract if he isn’t called up to the MLB level by Friday.

“The team (Mets) is closely evaluating him in preparation for a decision about whether to promote him,” Martino writes.

Sanchez’s career has spiraled in a downward direction after he was previously considered one of the best power-hitting catchers in baseball. He began his career with the New York Yankees back in 2015, and emerged as a future star in 2016. Sanchez clubbed an impressive 20 home runs in only 53 games that season. He would follow up his ’16 performance with 33 home runs and an .876 OPS in 2017. Sanchez would continue to hit for power over the next few seasons, but struggled in 2020 and 2021.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2022, Sanchez ended up with the Minnesota Twins where he slashed .205/.282/.377 with a .659 OPS and 16 home runs. Sanchez, despite drawing the interest of numerous teams, has yet to appear in a game in 2023. That could change if the Mets decide to promote him before Friday.

For New York, it’s a decision they will strongly consider. After all, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move. If Sanchez doesn’t pan out, then they can simply move on. If, however, Sanchez provides a spark for the Mets, New York’s entire offense may begin to heat up.

Mets fans will be sure to keep track of Gary Sanchez’s status prior to Friday.