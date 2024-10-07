The New York Mets nearly put the Philadelphia Phillies on the verge of elimination from World Series contention on Sunday. New York third baseman Mark Vientos came up with a huge performance in Game 2 of this National League Division series, as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs. His second home run erased a two-run Mets deficit and tied the game up at 6-6.

Although the Phillies managed to escape by the skin of their teeth with a 7-6 victory thanks to a walk-off RBI single from Nick Castellanos, Vientos still put himself in an extremely exclusive statistical club. With 10 total bases in Game 2, Vientos became just the third player in MLB history to have at least that many bases in a playoff game while being 24 years and 300 days old or younger, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

“Vientos went 3-for-4 with one double, two homers, two runs scored, four RBIs, one walk and one strikeout in Game 2. He tallied 10 total bases, becoming the third-youngest player to record 10-plus total bases in a postseason game. At 24 years and 300 days, Vientos is older than only Carlos Correa (21 years and 20 days, Game 4 of the 2015 ALDS) and Manny Ramirez (23 years and 134 days, Game 2 of the 1995 ALCS).”

Mets' Mark Vientos is grabbing attention with strong performance in 2024 MLB playoffs

Vientos has been turning lots of heads with his excellent play since the start of the 2024 MLB postseason. He had a solid 2024 regular season where he hit .266/.322/.516 and recorded 27 home runs and 71 RBIs to go with a 135 OPS+. He's been way hotter in the playoffs thus far, as he's batting .400/.429/.750 with two home runs and seven RBIs in five playoff games.

“Enough can’t be said about Vientos,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said of his teammate after Game 2's loss to Philly. “He is really blossoming into a heck of a player, and [he] is a force with his power and someone that you always have to worry about. Just so proud of him. I thought that was a huge moment, both of those home runs. They were spectacular.”

Vientos and the Mets will take their turn as hosts in this series against the Phillies on Tuesday, as the action shifts to Citi Field.