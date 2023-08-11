In order to push forward, sometimes it is better to focus on the concept rather than the results it yielded. That is nearly impossible to do in a major sports market overflowing with expectations and hope. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen went all in during free agency the last couple offseasons, piling up the largest payroll the sport had ever seen, but now has little to show for it.

There was some good to come out of this winter spending spree, however. Mets fans just might have to take a giant step or two back to really see it after a painful 2023 campaign. Former New York ace and recent Texas Rangers acquisition Max Scherzer was appreciative of Uncle Steve's grand vision and hopes his bold, ill-fated experiment can still have a positive impact on the game.

“Steve really put himself out there!,” Scherzer told Foul Territory. “There's other owners that don't do that, that come up short when the team needs it. And that's frustrating as a player because you feel like you're so close to being able to do something great for the organization. So, I was very fortunate to be part of the Mets and the vision. It just really stinks that it didn't work out.”



The three-time Cy Young and fellow future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander were both sipped out to World Series contenders ahead of the trade deadline, the very thing Cohen tried so hard to make his club. There is time to revitalize the franchise and mend the still-fresh, gaping wounds from this flop. A balance will be needed, though.

Big spending alone is not going to equate to championships, the playoffs or even a winning season, apparently. A strong foundation must prop up all those dollar signs so that unmet expectations do not result in a full implosion.

Cohen and the Mets are admitting their missteps and working toward building up the farm system. When the organization gets that free agency itch again, the franchise will ideally be better equipped to succeed this time. Then, Cohen's aggressive philosophy can truly influence other owners to call in the brink truck more often.