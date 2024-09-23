As the New York Mets intensify their push for a playoff spot, all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor has opened up about the painful reality of his back injury. With the regular season drawing to a close and the Mets clinging to a narrow lead for the final NL Wild Card position, Lindor's health has become a critical concern.

Lindor was initially sidelined during a September 13th, 11-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies after experiencing back discomfort, and despite an attempt to return, he was forced out again early in the following game. Since then, Lindor has been absent from the lineup, leaving the Mets without one of their most dynamic players at a crucial juncture.

The four-time All-Star is currently working through a series of baseball activities and received a facet injection to alleviate the pain and inflammation in his back. However, Lindor is likely going to have to deal with pain the rest of the season.

Francisco Lindor is hopeful for a return in 2024

According to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo on X, “Francisco Lindor says he's unlikely to play without pain again this season. But he is okay with that and still wants to return as soon as trainers clear him. Asked if he'll definitely play again in the regular season, Lindor replied: ‘I'm optimistic that I'm going to play.'”

Lindor is clearly eager to return to help his team secure that final spot in the NL Wild Card race. This season, Lindor has been instrumental in driving the Mets forward, boasting 39 doubles, 31 home runs, and 86 RBI, with a career-best 136 OPS+. His stellar performance places him in the National League MVP conversation and highlights his significant impact on the team's success.

Despite Lindor's absence since September 15, the Mets have maintained a strong performance, going 4-1 and even setting a franchise record by scoring 10 runs in three consecutive games. However, as the team prepares for a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are also eying the final Wild Card spot. The urgency for the ballclub to have Lindor back on the field is palpable.

The Mets are hopeful for Lindor's return by Tuesday, aligning with the start of their series in Atlanta, which could define their postseason fate. Lindor's resilience and readiness to play through pain reflect the high stakes and his commitment to helping his team secure a playoff spot as the season reaches its climax.