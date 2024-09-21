The New York Mets are fighting to reach the playoffs for the second time in the last eight years as the regular season winds down. With eight games remaining, the Mets are hoping to hang onto a Wild Card berth. The team has a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot entering play on Saturday. Unfortunately, New York is missing star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who’s been sidelined with a back injury at the worst time possible.

Lindor was forced from the Mets 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday in the seventh inning with back discomfort. He attempted to play again on Sunday but left in the second inning and he's been unable to return to the lineup since.

The four-time All-Star is set to run through a series of baseball activities Saturday, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on X. However, the Mets have an off day scheduled for Monday before the start of their all-important three-game matchup against the Braves in Atlanta. New York is targeting the start of that series on Tuesday for Lindor’s return, per DiComo. Of course, that would be a best-case scenario.

The Mets have done everything possible to get the two-time Gold Glove winner back on the field. Lindor received a facet injection for the injury. The shot helped reduce Lindor’s pain and inflammation but it is still unknown exactly when he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

The Mets hope to have Francisco Lindor healthy for a huge series against the Atlanta Braves

The 10-year veteran has been outstanding for the Mets in his age-30 season. He has 39 doubles, 31 home runs, 86 RBI, 103 runs scored and 27 stolen bases with an .836 OPS and an a career-best 136 OPS+. He’s up to 6.6 bWAR in 148 games this season.

Lindor’s consistency and contributions on both offense and defense have him in the conversation for National League MVP. Of course, he would have a stronger case for winning the award if Shohei Ohtani didn’t exist.

Still, Lindor has been a major factor in the Mets' second-half surge, which has the team on the cusp of making the playoffs. New York is 36-23 since returning from the All-Star break, the fourth-best record in baseball in that span.

While Lindor’s play has unquestionably been a driving force behind the Mets success this season, the team has done surprisingly well with the veteran shortstop out of the lineup. Since he was injured on September 15, New York has gone 4-1. The Mets even set a franchise record by scoring 10 runs in three straight games, a feat never before accomplished by the organization.

Despite the recent success and offensive surge, New York is desperate to get their leader back on the field and healthy as they look to close out the regular season on a high note and clinch a playoff berth.