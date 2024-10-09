In baseball, a player's walk-up song can be as much a part of their identity as their batting average or fielding ability. For New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the recent switch to Don McLean's classic hit “American Pie” as his walk-up song has not only captured the attention of fans but also provided a lighthearted glimpse into the decision-making process behind it.

The choice of “American Pie,” a song steeped in American folklore and known for its nostalgic resonance, might seem like a calculated move to invoke a particular ambiance or connection. However, Alonso's reasoning is refreshingly straightforward and devoid of any intricate strategy.

“It's a good song. It came up on shuffle and I'm like, ‘oh, this would be sick! This could be really fun, and it was.'” His comment came during a press conference before Game 4 of the NLDS (National League Division Series) against the Philadelphia Phillies and was shared on X via SNYtv. Alonso's casual demeanor and genuine enthusiasm for the song were evident.

Pete Alonso changes walk-up to a well known classic

This spontaneous decision reflects Alonso's approachable and relaxed personality, traits that have endeared him to Mets fans since he first donned the uniform. The song's upbeat and engaging rhythm, combined with its iconic status in American music, makes it a fitting choice for someone like Alonso, whose presence at the plate is both powerful and charismatic. The lyrics of “American Pie,” which reflect on changes in American culture and music, now serve a lighter purpose, energizing the crowd and gives them the chance to sing along as Alonso prepares to step up to the plate.

Alonso's selection of “American Pie” also demonstrates how players use music to express themselves and perhaps bring a bit of their personality into the game. For fans, the moments before a player's at-bat are often filled with anticipation, a familiar and beloved tune can enhance that experience, and often anxiety, but still creates enjoyment between player and fan. In Alonso's case, the song sets a tone of fun and familiarity, inviting the audience to participate in a communal moment of musical appreciation before the intensity of his at-bat.

Moreover, the choice of such a universally recognized song could be seen as a way for Alonso to connect with a wide range of fans, young and old, bridging generational gaps with a tune that many can sing along to. It underscores a sense of continuity and shared culture, elements that are deeply woven into the fabric of baseball.

As the Mets continue their postseason journey, Alonso’s walk-up song will undoubtedly be a point of discussion and enjoyment for commentators and fans alike. It serves as a reminder of the lighter side of sports, where a simple song can add to the game's joy and entertainment value. Whether “American Pie” will bring good luck to Alonso’s at-bats remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the choice has already made its mark, adding another layer to Alonso’s already colorful career.