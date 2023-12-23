The Mets have been hit with a record-breaking $101 million luxury tax penalty.

It's been a rough go for the New York Mets. Last offseason they dropped the dough to acquire a superteam just for it to blow up in their face. This offseason, the team failed to acquire the top talent fans were hoping they'd sign through free agency. Now, the franchise is being hit with a record-breaking luxury tax penalty.

When it rains, it pours. And that seems to be happening in New York right now. The Mets have been hit with a record-breaking $101 million luxury tax, according to Ronald Blum of USA Today.

“The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season.”

As it turns out, the Mets smashed the previous record by nearly double. New York wasn't messing around when they acquired the roster last year. But the franchise is paying for it now. Which has to be an extra sting to the disappointing season they just had.

“The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history. That more than doubled the prior high of $43.6 million by the 2015 Dodgers.”

Overall, New York will be fine, as the organization will be able to handle paying the $101 million luxury tax bill. But the Mets might not be spending too much money in the coming years. If anything, it's time for this franchise to focus more on acquiring young exciting talent and prepare itself for the future.