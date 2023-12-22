What will the Mets do next after missing on Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency?

What will the New York Mets do next? They were originally linked to Shohei Ohtani but did not sign him. Then, New York was expected to pursue Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who ended up joining Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday.

The Mets still expect to compete in 2024. Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic revealed New York's potential free agency plan moving forward after missing on Yamamoto.

The Mets are not expected to try to sign the next best pitchers available in free agency, such as Blake Snell. With that being said, the team is expected to add more players this offseason.

“Expect them to examine the starting pitcher market and look for more bullpen help, a right-handed hitting supplement at third base and potentially someone who can play in the outfield while also adding some more positional flexibility (or help at designated hitter),” The Athletic article states.

Mets' plan in free agency

The Mets fell short of their lofty expectations in 2023. As a result, New York has displayed hesitancy in free agency this offseason.

Competing for a playoff spot is the goal, but that will be difficult to do in the talented NL East. The Atlanta Braves remain one of the best teams in baseball while the Philadelphia Phillies feature no shortage of talent. Even the Miami Marlins were a contender in 2023.

So with uncertainty on the roster and a loaded NL East division, the Mets will have questions to address. They seem to be hopeful that they can compete by adding depth and filling out specific roster needs, as opposed to handing out massive contracts to the best free agents.

Fighting for a playoff spot should be a possibility for the Mets. After all, they reached the postseason in 2022. The moves they make as the offseason continues on could determine how well they fare in 2024.